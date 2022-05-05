James Franklin Davis, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away April 28, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Barbara Jo Barringer, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away April 21, 2022 in Coos Bay Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Greg Damon, 64, of Lakeside, passed away April 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ramona Thomas, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away April 27, 2022 in Brookings. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joan E. Salazar, 66, of North Bend, passed away April 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Patricia Chapman, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away April 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William Keith Ashcraft, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away April 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ryan A. VanBuskirk, 41, of Lakeside, passed away on April 27, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Todd D. Lesco, 51, of North Bend, passed away on April 30, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Paul Francis Franey, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Melody Sue Fulton, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away April 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kathleen “Kay” Caton, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away April 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia Ann Ringor, 52, of Coos Bay, passed away April 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Astarte T. Rainbow, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away April 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
