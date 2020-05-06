Jeannie Marie Williams - 89, of Bandon, passed away May 2, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Buddy Jack Green - 90, of Coquille, passed away May 3, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jose “Daniel” Uribe - 79, of Coquille, passed away May 2, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James “Jim” Albert Cassidy - 66, of Charleston, passed away April 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
