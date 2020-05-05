Gloria D. Maas - 84, of Coos Bay died April 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

John Fredrick Miller - 68, of North Bend, passed away May 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Clifford Osborn Jr., - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away April 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Donna Kathleen Perdue - 81, of North Bend, passed away April 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Robert Guy Felt - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away May 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Michael Dean Phelan - 72, of Bandon, passed away April 29, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Terry J. Christoferson - 75, of Coquille, died May 3, 2020 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Tony F. Stark - 65, of Coquille, died May 2, 2020 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments