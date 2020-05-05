Gloria D. Maas - 84, of Coos Bay died April 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John Fredrick Miller - 68, of North Bend, passed away May 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Clifford Osborn Jr., - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away April 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donna Kathleen Perdue - 81, of North Bend, passed away April 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert Guy Felt - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away May 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael Dean Phelan - 72, of Bandon, passed away April 29, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Terry J. Christoferson - 75, of Coquille, died May 3, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Tony F. Stark - 65, of Coquille, died May 2, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
