A Celebration of Life for Kermit Walker will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the group campsite at Bastendorff Beach Park, 63377 Bastendorf Beach Rd, Coos Bay. For more information and any questions please call Thomas Gross (Kermit’s Nephew) at 650-766-5590. Due to COVID restrictions please RSVP if able.
The World's Latest E-Edition
