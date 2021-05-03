William “Gary” Rose, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away April 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jack Carlyle Williams, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away April 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Virginia Joyce Maine, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 28, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Kathleen "Kathy" S. Lonberger, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Herman Joseph Fanger, 84, of Lakeside, passed away on April 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters



Load comments