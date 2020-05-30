Neva M. Demotte - 79, of Coos Bay died May 27, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
