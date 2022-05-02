A viewing for Esther E. Harms, 86, of North Bend, will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:30 followed by a memorial service at 12 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
