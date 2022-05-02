Robert A. "Tony" Bush, 62, of North Bend, passed away on April 26, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Donald Ray PounCey, 88, of Bandon, died April 26, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Esther E. Harms, 86, of North Bend died April 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangement are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Charles "Chuck" M. Poole, 73, of Coos Bay, died April 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.  541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com



Online Poll

Are you voting in the May 17 primary election?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments