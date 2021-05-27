A Celebration of Life for Liz Hall, 41, of North Bend, will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Bastendorff Beach Park (orange shelter), 63377 Bastendorf Beach Rd, Coos Bay, OR 97420
