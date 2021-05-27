Robert L. Ball, 62, of Lakeside died May 14, 2021 in Lakeside. At his request, no public services will be held. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Warren E. Hofstar, 49, of North Bend, passed away on May 20, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Christopher A. Stevens, 62, of Coos Bay died May 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cory Courtright, 65, of Coquille, died May 24, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Maryon A. Brooks, 83, of Coos Bay died May 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Guy L. Fletcher, 79, of Bandon, passed away on May 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Margaret S. Lane, 102, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Stephen Lawrence Mutony, 73, of North Bend, passed away May 20,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Norma Lee Taylor, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away May 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Leslie Francis Pierce Jr., 79, of Coos Bay, passed away May 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sherry Ann Cochran, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away May 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
