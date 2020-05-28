Pauline S. Walters - 98, of Coos Bay, passed away May 20, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Donald Arthur Button - 80, of Coquille, passed away May 22, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216. 

Marjorie Stephenson - 106, of Bandon, passed away May 16, 2020, at Coquille.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

George Iredale - 93 of Coos Bay, passed away May 16, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Daryl Gibson - 54, of Coos Bay, passed away May 13, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Theresa Day - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away May 11, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Corrine Gibson - 84, of Coquille, passed away May 11, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Harold R. White - 75, passed away on May 26, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements with Dunes Memorial Chapel. 

Glen D. Holcomb - 71, of Lakeside, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments