A celebration of life for Michael L. Gray, 60, of Coquille, will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Fairview Fire Station, 96775 Fairview Sumner Lane. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A celebration of life for Jeannette Brunell Sweet, 94, of Coos Bay, will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:00 am at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St, Coos Bay, OR 97420. We will gather to share our loving memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In