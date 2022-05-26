Michael L. Gray, 60, of Coquille died May 18, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John Frank O’Bryan, 75, of Coquille, passed away May 16, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Richard “Dick” Mooney, 76, of Myrtle Point, passed away May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Sherrill D. Stevens, 71, of Lakeside, passed away on May 23, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Deanne Patrice Chase, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sheldon J. Storm, 49, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Robert Wayne Widdifield,71, of North Bend, passed away May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James Earl Green, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away May 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robin J. Carpenter, 71, of Coos Bay died May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lawrence Joseph Palumbo Jr., 69, of North Bend, passed away on May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Cynthia E. Donaldson, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Jacqueline K. McPartland, 76, of Coos Bay, died May 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rebecca Jane Brown, 61, of Lakeside, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Julie McLean, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away May 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Benjamin Michael “Mike” Easley, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Johann Richard Bauer Sr., 79, of Coos Bay, passed away May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
George Raymond Humbert, 89, of North Bend, passed away May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Harlis G. “Sandy” Crabbe, 90, of North Bend, passed away May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Diana Lee Martin, 76, of Langlois, passed away May 22, 2022 in Langlois. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dina Davis, 71, of Lakeside, passed away May 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
