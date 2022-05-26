Michael L. Gray, 60, of Coquille died May 18, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

John Frank O’Bryan, 75, of Coquille, passed away May 16, 2022 in Coquille.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Richard “Dick” Mooney, 76, of Myrtle Point, passed away May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Sherrill D. Stevens, 71, of Lakeside, passed away on May 23, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Deanne Patrice Chase, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Sheldon J. Storm, 49, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Robert Wayne Widdifield,71, of North Bend, passed away May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

James Earl Green, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away May 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Robin J. Carpenter, 71, of Coos Bay died May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Lawrence Joseph Palumbo Jr., 69, of North Bend, passed away on May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Cynthia E. Donaldson, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Jacqueline K. McPartland, 76, of Coos Bay, died May 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Rebecca Jane Brown, 61, of Lakeside, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Julie McLean, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away May 20, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon  541/267-4216 

Benjamin Michael “Mike” Easley, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Johann Richard Bauer Sr., 79, of Coos Bay, passed away May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

George Raymond Humbert, 89, of North Bend, passed away May 21, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Harlis G. “Sandy” Crabbe, 90, of North Bend, passed away May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Diana Lee Martin, 76, of Langlois, passed away May 22, 2022 in Langlois. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Dina Davis, 71, of Lakeside, passed away May 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 



