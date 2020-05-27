Gregory A. Curton - 66, passed away on May 21, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Hal D. Clark - 85, of Coquille died May 24, 2020 in Coos Bay. Family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maxine Lucille Wood - 90, of North Bend, passed away May 25, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Barbara Ann Phillips - 87, formerly of North Bend, passed away on May 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Red Mountain Funeral Home, 480-653-8600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In