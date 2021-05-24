A memorial service to celebrate the life of Tina Moessinger will be held on Saturday, May 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.
A recitation of the rosary for John William Plott, 90, of Coos Bay, will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 25 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, the following day, Wednesday, May 26 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Interment with military honors will follow the mass at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. A reception will follow the interment at the Coos Bay Elks Lodge, 265 Central Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
