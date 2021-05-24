Kathleen M. Dodd, 72, of Coos Bay died May 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Janet M. Medrano, 70, of Coos Bay died May 15, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.  541-267-3131, www.coosbayareafunerals.com

