Mary "Betsy" E. Tyler, 81, of Coos Bay died May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Evelyn P. Larsen, 91, of North Bend, passed away on May 18, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Thomas Charles Burcell, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
