A memorial service for Sgt. Matthew Allen Thomas, 44, of Coquille, will be held at 3:30 pm, Saturday, May 22 at Bible Baptist Church, 1226 N. Dean Street in Coquille.Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service for Susan P. Russworm, 65, of Coos Bay who died April 28, 2021 will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Unity By The Bay Church 2100 Union Ave. North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Celebration of life for Walter B. Hogan, 72, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Myrtle Point First Christian Church.
