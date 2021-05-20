Thomas Michael Bulrice, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away May 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. If you are a relative, friend, or have any information regarding Mr. Bulrice, please contact Coos Bay Chapel Cremation & Funeral Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edward Allen Salan, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away May 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marian Ilene Rogers, age 77, of Coos Bay, formerly of Lincoln City passed away May 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 541 267-4216.
Lovely "Beth" B. Leeper, 100, of North Bend, passed away on May 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Frank Melvin Nielsen, age 88, of Coos Bay, passed away May 13, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangement under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Forrest Earl Flowers, 67, of Port Orford, died May 18, 2021 in Port Orford. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
