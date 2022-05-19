Graveside service for William "Bill" Radford, 60, of North Bend, will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Coquille Masonic Cemetery. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
A celebration of life will be held for Billy Middleton, 74, of North Bend, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sunset Bay State Park Indoor Gazebo located at the south end of Sunset Bay. Please bring a lawn chair as seating is limited. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In