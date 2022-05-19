Vadym Pyetrakov, 58, of Lakeside, passed away on May 11, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Wanda McLain, 67, of North Bend, passed away on May 12, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Dennis Lyle Gerber, 72, of North Bend, passed away on May 15, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Florence J. Moon, 90, of Myrtle Point, died May 15, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Robert Scheel, 93, of Eugene (formally of Coos Bay), died May, 11, 2022. Arrangements by Sunset Hills Guneral Home, Crematorium & Cemetery in Eugene.
Conrad Michael Womack, age 3, of Reedsport died May 5, 2022 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. ww.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alice M. Grant, 91, of North Bend died May 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Paul L. McDonald, 79, of North Bend, passed away on May 17, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
