Victor “Vic” Logo - 71, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Ronald F. Kasper - 81, of Bandon died May 4, 2020 in Bandon. The family hopes to announce and hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. View the whole obituary at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
