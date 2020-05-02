Laura L. Blenz - 101, of Coos Bay died April 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. Eastern Star memorial services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Gloria D. Maas - 84, of Coos Bay died April 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

