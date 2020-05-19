Margaret Ann Novak (Button) - 95, a near lifelong resident of Coos Bay, passed away May 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Per her request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Fred J. Bussmann - 85, of Bandon, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald Lee Games - 53, of Coos Bay, passed away May 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
