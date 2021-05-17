George M. Horner, Jr., 88, of Myrtle Point, died May 11, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524 www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Donna Peck, 73, of Bandon, passed away April 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Douglas Turner, 63, of Lakeside, passed away April 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Duane Jadin, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away April 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Larry Joe White, 71, of Bandon, passed away April 30, 2021 in Coos Bay, Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
George C. Chance, 93, of Bandon, passed away May 4, 2021 in Coos Bay, Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Marsha Welch, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away May 5, 2021 in Coos Bay, Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Mary K. Steele, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away May 5, 2021 in Coos Bay, Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Teresa Honer, 49, of Coos Bay, passed away May 8, 2021 in Coos Bay, Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Camilla Collins, 83, of Bandon, passed away May 4, 2021 in Coos Bay, Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Sgt. Matthew Allen Thomas, 44, of Coquille passed away May 10, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
