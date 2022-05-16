A private family inurnment will be held for Rachel M. O'Leary, 106, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of North Bend, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service for Katelynn E. Benson, 21, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Harbor Assembly of God, 2050 Lincoln Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service for Jacquelyn “Jackie” Crowder, 71, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, May 21 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
