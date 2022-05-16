Rachel M. O'Leary, 106, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of North Bend, died April 29, 2022 in Mesa. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Abilena "Abbie" E. Sullivan, 85, of Madras, Oregon (formerly of Coquille and North Bend), passed away on May 3, 2022, in Madras. Arrangements are under the care of Bel-Air Colonial Funeral Home, https://www.bel-airfuneralhome.com/obituary/Abilena-Sullivan, 541-475-2241.
Wilma Jane Meline, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away May 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Donald L. Ledbetter, 89, of Port Orford, passed away May 6, 2022 in Roseburg. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Elwyn R. Russell, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away May 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lyn M. King, 65, of Myrtle Point, passed away May 12, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Brenda Lee Morgan, 58, of North Bend, passed away May 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Mary E. Rosevear, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away May 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In