Rachel M. O'Leary, 106, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of North Bend, died April 29, 2022 in Mesa. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Abilena "Abbie" E. Sullivan, 85, of Madras, Oregon (formerly of Coquille and North Bend), passed away on May 3, 2022, in Madras. Arrangements are under the care of Bel-Air Colonial Funeral Home, https://www.bel-airfuneralhome.com/obituary/Abilena-Sullivan, 541-475-2241.

Wilma Jane Meline, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away May 6, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Donald L. Ledbetter, 89, of Port Orford, passed away May 6, 2022 in Roseburg.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Elwyn R. Russell, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away May 11, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Lyn M. King, 65, of Myrtle Point, passed away May 12, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Brenda Lee Morgan, 58, of North Bend, passed away May 5, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Mary E. Rosevear, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away May 5, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 



