Barbara Hulse - 53, of North Bend, passed away on May 13, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert James Rioux Jr. - 52, of Seattle, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away May 6, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thomas John Holman - 66, of Powers, passed away May 10, 2020 in Powers. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Avis LuAnn Walker - 65, of Coos Bay, passed away May 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Wayne A Van Burger - Jr., 71, of Coquille, died May 13 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder funeral service, Coquille
Summer K. Tyree 47 - of North Bend died May 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services may be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jeannie M. Boulaouz - 52, of North Bend, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald “Don’ Withrow - 76, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Raymond Norman Williams - 83, of Lakeside, passed away May 13, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
