A celebration gathering for Darius "Mick" Oaks, 72, of Allegany, will be held from noon to 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 16th at the Allegany Community Center, 10361 HWY 241 Coos Bay, OR 97420.  For any questions, call Heidie Edwards at 541-266-7194. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131  www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

