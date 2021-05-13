A celebration gathering for Darius "Mick" Oaks, 72, of Allegany, will be held from noon to 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 16th at the Allegany Community Center, 10361 HWY 241 Coos Bay, OR 97420. For any questions, call Heidie Edwards at 541-266-7194. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
