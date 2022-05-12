A memorial service for Terrance “Terry” Alan Carr, 63, of Coos Bay will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 100 N 8th Street in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
At his request, no public services will be held for Larry Don Scarborough, 74, of North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
