Jim Larsen, 93, of North Bend, passed away on May 5, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Patricia Ann McKillip, 74, of North Bend, passed away on May 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Elizabeth M. Saylor, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Mark A. Mansfield, 69, of North Bend, passed away on May 5, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Larry Don Scarborough, 74, of North Bend, passed away May 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mark McMahon, 61, of Bandon, died May 4, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
William “Cleve” Piatt, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away May 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Malcolm McGlenister, 71, of Lakeside, passed away May 4, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
