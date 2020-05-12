Frank J. McNanna - 82, of Coquille, died May 10, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Patricia Ann Gaston - 81, of North Bend, passed away on May 8, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Patricia McCormick - 65, of Port Orford died May 5 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
