Floraine Johnson, 81, of Myrtle Point, died May 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point, 541-572-2524. www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Rex Alan Lawton III, 43, of Coos Bay, passed away May 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Betty Jane Justrom, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
