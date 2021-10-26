Maxine “Mickey” Lillian McCready

September 11, 1939 – October 15, 2021
Mickey was born September 11, 1939 in Grants Pass, Oregon at Josephine County Hospital to Michael Jay and Lillian Norma (Pugmire) Brand. She passed away October 15, 2021 in Coos Bay and will be greatly missed.
The family moved to Rogue River in 1945 where Mickey started first grade and in November of the same year they moved to Empire and she completed grade school at Market Street School. She attended North Bend High School then Marshfield High School and later earned her GED.
In 1957 Mickey married Lyle Snodgrass who was a Coast Guards-man and they spent 20 years moving from many different duty stations, often at lighthouses. After they divorced, she returned to the Coos Bay area where she began a lengthy career in the banking business.
During this time, Mickey met and married Glynn P. McCready Sr., the “love of her life”. They had many good times and were members of the Eagles and Elks Lodge and were involved with the Coos River STEP program. She always enjoyed entertaining and working in her beautiful yard.
Mickey and Glynn were together for 37 years until his death October 8, 2012.
She is survived by her niece, Diane Watts of Coos Bay; nephew, Richard Totten of Arkansas; sisters, Bonnie Spence of Las Vegas and Cheryl Bonham of Louisiana; sister in law, Karna Totten of North Bend; many other nieces and nephews; step-children, Glynn McCready Jr. and family of North Bend; Robyn Goodell and family of California; longtime friend, Maxine Grabe.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glynn McCready Sr.; father, Michael Brand; mother, Lillian Brand; brother, Bruce Totten; sister, Elaine Wiltrout; other family and friends.
Special thanks to Keli and family at A Better Place To Be for their loving care of Mickey.
Cremation rites and inurnment were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In