April 7, 1930 – May 25, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Maxine Wood will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay, Oregon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 pm for her entire family and invited guests. Due to the restrictions of the current pandemic, seating is restricted. The service will be broadcast for those who cannot attend.
Maxine Lucille Wood, born April 7, 1930 in Flint, Michigan, entered into eternal life on May 25, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Born to Leonard D. and Sherife Alison (Irvine) Vincent, she grew up in Flint, and graduated, together with her future husband, from Beecher HS in 1948.
She met Robert LeRoy Wood in primary school, became high school sweethearts, and married him on July 23, 1949 in Flint. In 1956, Maxine and Bob packed up their three children (Roseanne, Doug, and Larry) and left Michigan eventually settling in Camas, Washington where Bob took a job with Crown Zellerbach, a job that, with transfers and travel, led to many adventures for them and their ever-growing family. Two more children (Greg and Linda) joined the family in Camas. In 1960, she and Bob moved to St. Francisville, Louisiana, where Bryan completed their family. Shortly after his birth in 1961, the family moved to West Linn, Oregon. In 1977, Maxine and Bob, together with Bryan, moved back to Camas, Washington. In 1985 upon Bob’s retirement and with no further children at home, they left Camas and traveled around the country before settling in Sisters, Oregon in 1986 where they remained until 2012 when they moved to North Bend, Oregon.
Maxine was a loving wife and mother devoted to her family. She was the person who held the home together and was very good at it, providing the love, structure, discipline, and habits that her family needed. She was an excellent cook and had the ability to feed her large family deliciously well on a very tight budget. As her children grew, she was a staunch supporter and ally for their many and varied activities throughout the day, including volunteering at her children’s school as a library aide, yet she made sure that dinner was on the table at 6 pm and her entire family was in their places. Maxine, along with Bob, believed in being actively involved with their children. They often played card games and board games, did puzzles, participated in baseball and football games in the side yard or basketball games on the back patio, and even joined in games of tag and snipe hunts. They enjoyed family outings like hiking, camping and fishing. All those activities were part of growing up in their family. The neighbor children and her own children’s friends always found themselves welcome in her home.
She, her husband, and her family shared many adventures together over the years, adventures filled with laughter, joy, and good memories to last a lifetime. Maxine loved to travel throughout the U.S., including driving to Alaska. She loved taking cruises and visiting faraway places (Hawaii, China, New Zealand, Tahiti, Europe, Central and South America among others) with her husband. Her children and grandchildren loved sharing in their travel adventures whenever possible.
Maxine and her beloved Bob were partners in life and in a marriage that spanned over 70 years. It’s hard to separate them into distinct roles because they did so much together. One would do and the other would support, or they would just simply use their strengths together to complement each other. She was the Cub Scout den leader while he was the scoutmaster for their four sons, and she, eventually becoming active in training den leaders for Boy Scouts of America, and volunteering for Boy Scout camps. She was bestowed the Silver Fawn Award by the Boy Scouts for her many years of volunteer contributions.
In addition to her own children, she and Bob were foster parents to over a dozen teen-aged foster children. They worked with Habitat for Humanity together, each helping in the building of homes, supporting Habitat families, and working in the Habitat Thrift/ReStore. She was the Lioness when Bob was the Lions Club member and involved their children in Lions activities. And she, along with Bob, was an active supporter of Special Olympics for and with their son.
Maxine walked faithfully with God with a faith that was absolute. If it was Sunday, she was in church with her husband and any family who could be with them. She was actively involved in Lutheran church activities wherever they lived as long as she was physically able – bible studies, altar guild, hosting church gatherings, youth advisor, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher, WELCA. She was always helping in the kitchen, preparing for coffee hour or potlucks, making her famous pies, preparing meals for Senior Luncheon, and much more. Church was not only a Sunday activity to her, but rather a daily activity spent serving God and others. Maxine was always ready to join the Heavenly Choir but was eager to serve her God faithfully in the meantime.
Maxine, in her later years, developed dementia, yet she continued to be content, pleasant, and a friend to many. She had a beautiful smile that lit up her face. Despite any pain or discomfort she felt, she always answered, “Fine!” when asked how she was doing. And she loved seeing and visiting with her family, especially the little ones. She had a way with babies and children that endeared them to her.
Maxine is survived by her six children - Roseanne (Steven) Doane of Sylva, N.C.; Douglas (Kathleen) Wood of Oregon City, Ore.; Lawrence Wood of North Bend, Ore.; Gregory (Elizabeth) Wood of Silverlake, Wash.; Linda (Dean) Talboy of North Bend, Ore.; and Bryan (Peggy Cahill) Wood of Birkenfeld, Ore.; numerous grandchildren, Nathaniel (Eileen) Doane, Charity Brenneman, Michael (Deborah) Wood, Heather (Mike Hastings) Wood, Kristine (Brian) Johnson, Audrey (James) Farmer, Garry (Michelle) Buell, Curtis (Honora) Buell, Jennifer (Creighton) Holt, David Talboy, Daniel (Amber) Wood, Brittanni Wood, James (Catie) Graham, and Carly (Rustin) McCollum; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; in-laws, Margaret (Jack) Johnson of Linden, Mich.; Dennis (Noreen) Wood of Linden, Mich.; and Cathryn Hibbard of Las Vegas, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; father, Leonard; mother, Sherife; and all her siblings, Mildred, Leonard Jr., Joyce, Gerald, and Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Alzheimer’s research, and/or your church. This is what Maxine loved and how she served others.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. https://www.coosbayareafunerals.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In