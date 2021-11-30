March 2, 1935 – November 21, 2021
Maxine Carrol Sinnott, 86, of Reedsport, passed away November 21, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Maxine was born March 2, 1935, in Grand Junction, Colorado, and moved with her family to Portland, Oregon, at the age of nine. She graduated from Cleveland High School in Portland in 1953. In 1954, Maxine married Harold Sinnott and they remained married for the next 67 years.
Maxine is survived by her husband, three sisters, Veneda Howard of Portland, Oregon, Agnes “Bunny” Montgomery of Caldwell, Idaho, and Naomi Lewis of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; four children, Teresa Doyle (Donald) of Reedsport, Larry Sinnott (Valerie) of Tigard, Oregon, Steve Sinnott (Deborah) of Portland, Oregon, and Kevin Sinnott of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Sammy Howard; two sisters, Marquita Biornstad and Juanita “Sue” Miller; and two grandsons, Trenton Doyle and Danny Sinnott.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Maxine’s life at a date and location to be determined.
