Maurine Rose Johnson
November 14, 1931 – April 12, 2020
Maurine Rose Johnson, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away April 12, 2020 at Coos Bay. Interment will be at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Maurine was born on Nov. 14, 1931 in Carey, Idaho to Ariel Tracey and Ruth Opal (Cross) Dilworth. She was the middle child with 2 older brothers and a younger brother and sister. She met William (Bill) Johnson in Gold Beach OR. They married on Jan. 29, 1955. They had 3 boys and a girl. They were married just shy of 66 years when Bill passed away.
Maurine grew up in Carey and Meridian Idaho. She was a tomboy and played Baseball and Football for her High School because there wasn’t enough boys for a team. After graduating from high school, she went to Pocatello, Idaho for 3 years for Nursing School and graduated top of her class. She retired from Coquille Valley Hospital in 1996 after 29 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Robyn Johnson (Robert Eck); son, Eric Johnson; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Dee Dilworth (Marie); sister, Afton Hampton; and brother, Wayne Dilworth (Lindy).
She was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Leroy Bryan; son, Kelly Eric (14 Days); son, Bryan Wayne (24 years); and husband, Bill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
