December 29, 1950 – March 2, 2021
Maureen Elizabeth Jungbluth, 70, passed away in Portland on March 2, 2021 of Mesothelioma (Cancer). She was born December 29, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Maureen worked in roofing, child care, and for a lengthy time for Alternative Youth Activities as a bookkeeper in Coos Bay. She was an active and longtime board member for the Dolphin Players theater group and an active participant in local theater as an actress, director, and a stage hand. Her hobbies included artist, watercolor painter, activist, ghost hunter, animal and child advocate, and Buddhism.
She is survived by her brother, Johnny Harrell; husband, Robert Danial Jungbluth; daughters, Amy Bryan and Rusty Williams, husband James Williams; and grandsons, J.J. Williams, K.C. Williams, and Logan Williams.
Memorial services have not been determined.
