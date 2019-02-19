Dec. 9, 1971 – Feb. 8, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Matthew D. Jennings, 47, of Salem, at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at Salem Alliance Church (Broadway Commons Building-Room 305), 1300 Broadway St. NE in Salem, with Pastor Gordon Bergman officiating.
Matthew was born Dec. 9, 1971 in West Covina, Calif., to Odell Jennings and Bonnie S. (Gallentine) Jennings. He passed away Feb. 8, 2019 in Salem.
Matthew, known to friends and family as “Matt” or “Matty”, moved to Coos Bay, when he was 5 years old and was a graduate of Marshfield High School, Class of 1990. He worked at Roseburg Forest Products for many years and later moved to Salem where he was night security for the Union Gospel Mission.
He loved baseball with his earliest memory being his grandmother, Margaret taking him on a bus to attend ballgames at Dodger Stadium. He also enjoyed football and we would often hear the cry “Go Ducks."
Matt loved his family to the fullest. He was passionate about helping them and many others whenever he could. When asking friends and co-workers to describe Matt their responses were “Matt had grace, patience and kindness towards others and worked with integrity. He had a unique openness and honesty with the ability to look past himself to be a blessing to others.” Matt had recently enrolled to Chemeketa Community College to earn an AA degree in counseling.
Matt is survived by his parents, Odell and Bonnie Jennings of Coos Bay; sister, Rebecca Jennings of Coos Bay; sister, Heidi Jennings of Lakeside; nieces, Rachel Plautz, Ashley Webber, and Hollie Austin; nephews, Joshua Crutchfield and Waylen Newell; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christopher and Nancy Jennings and Darrell and Margaret Gallentine.
