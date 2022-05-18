Maryon Adell Brooks

December 18, 1937 – May 21, 2021
A celebration of life service for Maryon Adell (Primicias) (Boles) ( Sigman) Brooks, 83, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Harmony United Church, 123 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay, with Reverend Donald Ford, officiating.
Maryon was born December 18, 1937 in Los Angeles, California, to Hazel and Frank Primicias. She passed away May 21, 2021 in Coos Bay.
After her mother divorced and remarried, the family moved to a farm in Livingston, California in 1949, where Maryon attended and graduated from Livingston High School in 1955. In 1958, Maryon married Donald L. Sigman and they had two daughters, Lisa Dawn and Valerie Lynn.
Maryon’s career of 28 years in Federal Civil Service was with the United States Air Force, beginning at Castle AFB California. In 1974, she applied for a position at Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, South Dakota and upon acceptance, the family was relocated. After divorcing in 1977, she applied for a transfer in 1981 to Beale AFB, Marysville, California to be closer to her mother who had Alzheimer’s disease. In 1983 she met and married Courtland B. “CB” Brooks. After taking a disability retirement at Beale AFB in 1986, she kept busy with volunteer work until her husband retired and they moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in 2006.
Maryon was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Doric and Martha Chapters, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), United Methodist Women and a Life member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars.
Maryon and her husband regularly attended Harmony United Methodist Church. She was very active in OES having been Organist for both Chapters for several years and for one year was Grand Organist for the Grand Chapter of Oregon.
Maryon is survived by her beloved husband, CB Brooks; daughter, Lisa and husband, Scott Cozza; daughter, Valerie Sigman; step-daughter, Jennifer and husband, Chris McLeod; four grandchildren, Ian Campbell , Joshua Emrey, Nichole Emrey and Scotty Cozza; four great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren, Stephanie Durst, Michael Dakota, Cody Walker and Montanna “Tanna” Hamilton, Mykah McLeod and Ryan McLeod; four step-great grandchildren; her newly found biological family; half-sisters, Paquita Reyes of San Francisco and Misako Oshiro of Okinawa; and half-brothers, Frank Primicias of San Diego and Tsutomu Ashimine of Okinawa.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
