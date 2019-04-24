Jan. 26, 1922 – April 16, 2019
A funeral service for MaryLou Schlatter, 97, of Coquille, will be held at 2 p.m Sunday, April 28, at the Coquille Foursquare Church Praise Center, 1546 N. Hemlock, with pastor Sam Flaherty officiating. Burial will follow at Norway Cemetery.
MaryLou was born Jan. 26, 1922 in Portland, to James and Eva Olson. She died April 16, 2019 in Coquille.
She spent much of her early years in the Oregon City area and graduated from Oregon City High School.
MaryLou married Hubert F. Schlatter Aug. 7, 1943 in Midland, Texas while he was attending bombardier training in the Army Air Corps. During the war she worked as a secretary in the shipyards. In 1955 the family purchased a large tract of timber and built a mill at Dora and they moved to the Coquille area and in 1967 they settled in at their new home in Fairview where they raised cattle and hay until Hubert died in 1986. She stayed in Fairview until the mid-90s when she moved into Coquille to be closer to her friends and family. MaryLou was an avid reader and she considered books her old friends. She also loved animals and adored her children and grandchildren. MaryLou loved the Lord and was active in her church and loved to travel with her family.
MaryLou is survived by her son, Jim Schlatter and his wife, Cindy of Ridgefield, Wash.; daughter, Patty Otterbach of Coquille; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hubert; and a sister, Fran Cole.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and www.theworldlink.com
