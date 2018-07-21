Aug. 6, 1941 – July 17, 2018
A chapel funeral service for MaryAnne Jacobson McKinley, 76, of North Bend will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay with pastor Don Berney of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship officiating. A graveside will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. A gathering will follow the graveside at the ILWU Local 12 hiring hall, 2064 Sheridan in North Bend.
MaryAnne was born Aug. 6, 1941 in North Bend, to Carl and Pearl (Fields) Jacobson. She passed away peacefully from liver cancer July 17, 2018 at her residence in North Bend with her loved ones by her side.
MaryAnne graduated from Marshfield High School in 1959 and married Frederick “Jim” McKinley in 1960 in Coos Bay. Together, they raised three sons in North Bend. In her younger years, MaryAnne worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Coos Ladies Rouge Red Hat Society, and a member of the Longshoreman’s Auxiliary No. 1.
MaryAnne enjoyed playing bunko and celebrating birthdays with the M-5 birthday club, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and later in life, her great-grandchildren, each one of them brought her great joy in life.
She is survived by her sons, Dan McKinley and life partner, Lisa Campbell of Coos Bay, Brad and wife, Betty McKinley of North Bend, and Randy McKinley and life partner, Tracy Webster of Coos Bay; big brother, Tom Jacobson of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Matthew McKinley and life partner, Kelley Gurniak of Ohio, Hayley and husband, Seth Dean of Cottage Grove, Tyler McKinley and fiancé, Kristinne Sneddon of North Bend, Alicia and husband, John Sternenberg of Coos Bay, Jeff and life partner, Morgan Hongell of Coos Bay, and Forrest of Portland; great-grandchildren, Kimber, Whitley, Raelynn, Reegan, Aiden, Amelia and Adelaide; companion, Tom Shannon of North Bend; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
MaryAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Jim McKinley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Coos County Unit, 31 West 6th St., Medford, OR 97501.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
