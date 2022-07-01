March 31, 1931 – June 23, 2022
Maryann Montgomery, 91, died June 23 in Bandon, Oregon. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 31, 1931 to Joseph and Theresa Budzinski, and had one brother, Thomas. Maryann entered the Ursuline Convent in Toledo, Ohio, in 1949 and left the Order in 1963. Four years later she married Robert Montgomery and is survived by stepson, Thomas; his wife, Colleen; and their children.
Maryann received her Bachelor of Music from Mary Manse College, Master of Music from the University of Michigan, and Doctor of Philosophy from Ohio University. Her dissertation title was: “Musical and Poetic Structures in Olivier Messiaen’s Couleurs de la Cite Celeste and Ted Huches’s Crow.”
Maryann sang and played the piano professionally in clubs, chorales, and musicals in Michigan, Ohio, and California. She taught music history, music theory, art history, fine arts/humanities, voice and piano at Mary Manse, University of Michigan, University of San Diego, and Stephens College.
In 1997, Maryann was awarded the Governor’s Award for Excellence in College Teaching from Governor Mel Carnahan of Missouri. She retired in 1998 and lived a semi-solitary life in Port Orford and Bandon, Oregon.
The family requests donations be made in her honor to Pedal the Pacific, pedalthepacific.org.
