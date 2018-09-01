June 14, 1922 – Aug. 29, 2018
A celebration of life for Mary Virginia Holbrook, 96, of Myrtle Point will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Myrtle Point Christian Church. A burial will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Virginia was born June 14, 1922 in Myrtle Point. She was the youngest daughter of William and Anna (Breuer) McNair. She died Aug. 29, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Virginia grew up on a farm during the Great Depression and attended Twin Oaks Elementary School. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School, Class of 1940.
As a young woman, Virginia met Ron in a drugstore in Coquille, and they were married Oct. 25, 1942, in Seattle, Wash. The young couple worked at Boeing Aircraft until Ron enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following World War II, the young couple returned to the Coquille Valley. She held several jobs during this time as well as raising a family. She worked at Dieu’s Grocery and First Christian Church as secretary, and she enjoyed tutoring people learning to read.
As the timber industry began to wane in the valley, they first moved to Alabama and then to South Carolina, where they retired. After retiring and moving back to Oregon, they enjoyed traveling across the country in their motor home. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and crafts. She also immensely enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.
Virginia had a devoted belief in Jesus Christ and was a member of Christian churches wherever she lived. She was a very devoted and faithful servant of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ron; her parents, William and Anna McNair; her brothers, Pete and Waldo; and her sisters, Vera, Neva, Mabel and Irma.
She is survived by sons, Ronald Jr. of Myrtle Point, Bruce and wife, Tangi of King City, and Joseph and wife, Amy of Coquille; daughter, Carole Henderson and husband, Joe of Prosperity, S.C; ten grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Myrtle Point First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St., Myrtle Point, OR 97458.
Arrangements are under the direction of of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
