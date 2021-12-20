December 11, 1927 – December 18, 2021
A loving mother, devoted wife and career Registered Nurse, Mary Victoria ‘Vicki’ Mitchell (née Newmaster), 94, passed away on December 18, 2021 following a stroke in Coos Bay, Oregon.
A longtime Coos Bay/North Bend and Eugene/Springfield resident, Vicki was born in Neodesha, Kansas, on December 11, 1927 to parents Henry and Ruth Newmaster. The family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where Vicki grew up with her three brothers. After graduating high school in Bartlesville, she attended college in Oklahoma City where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing … a profession she settled on after determining a flight attendant career wasn’t in the cards.
Vicki met her first husband, Sam Ellis, in Portland, Oregon, during her first professional nursing stint. They married in 1949 and moved to Richland, Washington, where Sam ran a branch of the Kennell-Ellis Studios, Inc. portrait photography chain. The couple had all four of their children (daughter, Kris; son, Aaron; son, Ted; and daughter, Terri) in Richland before moving to Eugene in 1958.
Vicki and Sam divorced in 1968. Later, Vicki met and married Everett “Mitch” Mitchell, a professional land surveyor for Lane County, Oregon.
Vicki retired in 1976 as Head Nurse of Neurology at Eugene’s Sacred Heart Hospital (now PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center), after which she and Mitch built their retirement home near North Bend. Living there, Vicki enjoyed volunteering at Coos Bay’s Bay Area Hospital.
Mitch, who affectionately named the couple’s fishing boat the Vicki M., passed away in 2011.
In 2012, Vicki sold her home to daughter, Terri and Terri’s late husband, Rusty Unglesby and moved into Evergreen Court Independent Senior Living Center in North Bend. She lived at Evergreen Court until June, 2021, when she was admitted to the Life Care Center of Coos Bay after a fall.
Vicki is survived by three of her children, Kris Easter, Aaron Ellis and Terri Unglesby (son, Ted Ellis passed away on May 31, 2021); as well as grandson, Kalani Nolasco; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Emma Nolasco. Also surviving Vicki are four nephews and two nieces, the offspring of her three late brothers.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Vicki at a location and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make a memorial donation in Vicki’s name to the American Stroke Association at www.Stroke.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In