July 1, 1933 – May 19, 2023
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m, Friday, June 2, 2023 at the IOOF Cemetery in Bandon for longtime resident, Mary Ruthe Meyer, who died May 19, 2023 in Bandon at the age of 89.
Mary was born July 1, 1933 in Cuba, Illinois, the daughter of Orval and Ethel Krider Stufflebeam. She was raised as a youth in Illinois then her family moved to Albany, Oregon when she was a child. She attended schools in Albany. She worked as a waitress and that is where she met Lowell Meyer. They married July 3, 1958.
They moved to Bandon in 1961 on McTimmons Lane and then to the family cranberry farm in 1967 where she raised three children, Jake, John and Christine; and worked the farm with her family.
She loved her family, friends and her church family. She enjoyed picking blueberries and was a great wife and mother.
She is survived by her two sons, Jake and Monique Meyer and John Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lowell; daughter, Christine Groh; and brother, Raymond.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
