Mary (Parks) Osborn

September 23, 1929 – December 6, 2021
A small celebration of life event was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, for Mary Lottie (Parks) Osborn, mother to some … grandmother to many more … and a one-of-a-kind Renaissance woman. Mary went home to be with the love of her life, Clifford Osborn, on December 6, 2021, at her home in Coos Bay.
She was born on September 23, 1929, in Springfield, Missouri, to John Parks and Mary (Castleman) Parks. Mary grew up in Missouri and during her young adult years moved to Texas, where she met Clifford, then an Air Force man from Sumner, near Coos Bay. They married on September 2, 1950, in Missouri.
The couple settled in Coos Bay, Clifford’s hometown, where they lived, worked and raised their family. Clifford worked as a mill wright and Mary worked at a dry cleaner shop. Once her youngest graduated, she went back to school, earning her associate's degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College. Then she went into business for herself, starting Broadway Uniform Shop. She did alterations, made new clothing and proved herself to be quite the seamstress. Throughout her life, she loved nothing more than her family. Many a large family meal were enjoyed around the table. Mary was a heck of a cook. Nobody made better fried chicken, and she took pride in those skills.
Mary relocated with Clifford to Chiloquin, where they lived many years, with a few years’ time spent in Longview, Washington, where they took over ownership of a motel. They retired back to Chiloquin and lived there for many more years. Mary and Clifford returned to Coos Bay in 2012 to live out the rest of their years.
She is survived by sons, David of Coos Bay, Jim of Coos Bay, and Dennis of Yoncalla; brother, Henry of Springfield, Mo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; her son, John Osborn; her sister, Bettie; and brothers, Jake, Marion, Claude and Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pacific Pregnancy Clinic, 1250 Thompson Rd., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In