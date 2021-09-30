Mary “Molly” Adele Auer

February 4, 1922 – September 21, 2021
“It startles me to think my hands create an image of defeat or glory. It wrings my heart.” Excerpt from poem “Miss Plum”, by Mary A. Auer
Artist, mother, nurse, and poet. She died on the evening of September 21, 2021, in Medford, Oregon.
Molly was the daughter of Dell and Nora (Cunniff) Rhodes, and grew up in the Englewood neighborhood of Marshfield, Oregon. She graduated from Marshfield High School and obtained her associates and nursing degrees from University of Portland nursing program. She served about 2 months as a lieutenant in the Army medical corps, and never got over seeing and caring for some of the survivors of the Bataan Death March. After demobilization, she returned to Coos Bay where she met her future husband, Carl Auer. Molly and Carl lived, worked and raised their children in Lakeside and Coos Bay.
Molly had a deep capacity for wonder and joy. She loved life, wine, food, creating things, reading, and being with family. She was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church for most of her life. She had eight children and is survived by Bill Auer, Steve Auer, Sue Auer, Mike Auer, Joanne Estabrook and Mary Moo. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren.
