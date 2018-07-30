Dec. 01, 1931 - July 17, 2018
Marlene was born in Coos Bay, OR to Mary and Bill Johannesen. She was married to Thomas Dale Barrett Dec. 21, 1952.
Marlene and Tom have three children; daughters, Johanna and Shannon; and son, Michael.
After finishing college Marlene worked as a bookkeeper and later owned and operated Sunlake Marina and Barrett Construction in Lakeside, OR with her husband, Tom.
Marlene touched many lives with her kind and joyous personality. When she wasn’t with her family, you’d find her dancing, cooking, shopping and traveling. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Barrett; son, Michael Barrett; parents, William and Mary Johannesen; and sister, Marjorie Hoffine.
Marlene is survived by her daughters and their families, Johanna and Kim Mclaughlin of Roseburg, Shannon and Tom Porter of North Bend; grandchildren, Nicole West , Justin Barrett, Bailey and Brooklyn Lyon and Gracen Porter; and nephews, Mark and Matt Budiselich and Ken, Scott, and Jeff Hoffine.
Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to celebrate Marlene's life at the Lakeshore Lodge in Lakeside, OR Saturday, Aug. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.
