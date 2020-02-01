Mary Margaret Muenchrath (Kelley)
March 16, 1940 - January 10, 2020
Mary Margaret Muenchrath (Kelley) was born March 16, 1940 in Albion, Neb. She died Jan. 10, 2020 in Olympia, Wash., at the age of 79.
She grew up in the small Nebraska town of Albion where she was raised by her parents Paul and Marion with her two brothers Thomas and Richard. She made lifelong friends with whom she maintained contact for the rest of her life. Mary attended the grade school where her father was the principal and band director. Mary was very proud of this. She loved spending time with her father, walking home from school at noon with him for lunch almost daily. She had many wonderful experiences from her Nebraska childhood that she cherished and shared.
Mary was active in her high school with band and other activities. She graduated in 1958 and thereafter moved to Omaha, Neb. to attend the College of St. Mary where she earned a BS in Education. After graduation, she taught English and French at Westside High School in Omaha for two years. She met and eventually married A. John Muenchrath on July 27, 1963. Following John's graduation from Creighton Dental School they moved to Beale Air Force Base in Calif.
Mary had a son, John Kelley, in Sept. of 1964 and in early 1968 the family moved to Missouri Valley Iowa. Their second son, Matthew Paul came along in Sept. 1970. Mary had her hands full with two boys and deftly guided them through 4-H, Boy Scouts, sports and whatever other surprise they could bring in from the woods or spring on her for new projects. In 1971 the family moved to Coos Bay, Ore., where Mary would spend essentially the rest of her life. There, she met and made many friends who will miss her dearly. Mary was quite a character with a wonderful sense of humor! Always the consummate host, Mary hosted many, many events big and small in the family home near Sumner. She was quick with a deck of cards and created a whirlwind of amazing food from her ever-busy kitchen.
A woman of many talents, Mary enjoyed playing piano, painting, and correcting husband John's English grammar. She loved the theater, traveling, shopping and having an occasional snort — she got to enjoy all three on a trip to New York City in 2012, seeing Broadway plays, going out on the town and enjoying the night life. We have the pictures to prove it! Mary was known for her class and poise and she could start a comfortable conversation with anyone.
Mary also was very active in the community, attending St. Monica’s Catholic Church, serving on several community boards, substitute teaching and supporting the Lab Band by organizing many yearly fundraising banquets. Lab Band was truly her passion.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and lived a full life. She leaves a vacancy in the lives of those who knew her that will never be refilled.
She is survived by husband, A. John Muenchrath D.D.S; son, John Kelley Muenchrath M.D., his wife Tina and grandson Eam Atticus of Olympia, Wash., son, Matthew Paul Muenchrath J.D., wife Amy and grandchildren Margaret Erin, Lucas Robert and Elizabeth Kelley of Coos Bay; and brother, Richard Kelley and wife Jan of Coos Bay.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2020 at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church in Coos Bay, Ore. The family has requested that any donations in the memory of Mary Margaret Muenchrath can be made to Little Theatre on the Bay, 2100 Sherman Avenue, North Bend, Oregon 97459 (libertytheatere.org).
